Interesting sessions lined up for BPIEF 2017

Rachel Lau Rachel Lau Syed Nizamuddin Sayed Khassim Dr Dalvinder Singh Dr Esther Michael Ashweein Narayanan Syerifah Farah Wan Taha Vimala Devi Jackie Barahim Salihin Abang Zaiwin Kassim Dr Elexson Nillian

KUCHING: The eighth edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) will be held at Vivacity Megamall here on March 11 and 12.

The annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) project by The Borneo Post with support from the state Education Department, will feature speakers from various fields of expertise.

The line-up of speakers include renowned fashion stylist, entrepreneur and Butik Impian Jackie founder Jackie Barahim; award-winning entrepreneur and Salihin Chartered Accountants founder Salihin Abang; The Borneo Post business writer Rachel Lau; Administrative and Diplomatic Officer Syed Nizamuddin Sayed Khassim; innovator and Koperasi Belia Inovatif Sarawak Berhad chairman Zaiwin Kassim and Teaching English as Second Language (TESL) teacher Vimala Devi.

Sarawak State Health Department senior assistant director Dr Dalvinder Singh; doctor, beauty queen and humanitarian Dr Esther Michael; REDfm English Radio Television Malaysia Sarawak (RTM Kuching) radio announcer and producer Syerifah Farah Wan Taha; first Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduate from the Sebob community and the only Sebob lecturer at Unimas Dr Elexson Nillian; and engineer and travel agency executive director Ashweein Narayanan will also be present to present educational talks as professionals and well-known personalities on various topics and subjects for the benefit of the youth and the general public.

BPIEF 2017 will also feature several up-and-coming local talents who will take the stage during the inaugural BPIEF Talent Show-Off including Dayang Nurulfiza Awang Osman, Alvin Wong Chii Hon, Ryan Han, Steward Raymond Dawi, JMS, Bulletproof Army Squad, Emma Nur’ Aini, Phoenicia Christ, Zah Amirul, N8, Ronney Bukong and F K Crews, showcasing the best of their talents in enthralling performances.

Other sideline activities at BPIEF 2017 include a blood donation drive by Sarawak General Hospital, health checks by Sarawak Nursing Professional Association, an Authentic Sarawak display featuring locally made products such as beadwork as well as make-up demonstrations by Maison Monica Hair and Beauty Academy.

Visitors will get to source information on education and career pathways from BPIEF 2017 exhibitors from 50 educational institutions and service providers including Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Malaysian Baking Institute, Wawasan Open University, Melaka-Manipal Medical College, Singapore Institute of Management, Curtin University, Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia, Fame International College, AUG Student Services, NIIT College, Australian Business Centre, UCSI University, University of Cumbria, Executive College, and JM Education Counselling Centre Sdn Bhd.

Others who have confirmed their participation are Limkokwing Institute of Creative Technology, Segi College Sarawak, Kolej Sunway Kuching, Wall Street Learning Sdn Bhd, Educity Academy Sdn Bhd, University College of Technology Sarawak, Open University Malaysia, Market Management Services Sdn Bhd, Ecolink International (M) Sdn Bhd, Asia Metropolitan College Kuching, Raffles College of Higher Education, IDP Education Limited, Mesmerize Event Management Sdn Bhd, Taylor’s University Sdn Bhd, GES Global Educational Services (M) Sdn Bhd, KTG Education Group, GEN Education Group, Atlas City College, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional, Sarawak General Hospital Blood Bank, Maison Monica Salon De Beaute, Sarawak Nursing Professional Association, and Authentic Sarawak.

The event is expected to draw about 8, 000 visitors who will also stand a chance to win attractive lucky draw prizes, including free return air tickets, from various sponsors such as KTS Trading Sdn Bhd, AirAsia Berhad, Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Rock N’ Roll Karaoke and Vivacity Megamall.

For more information and updates, visit www.bpief.com or www.facebook.com/borneoposteducationfair.

Visitors will also receive one-year free e-paper subscription of The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and/or See Hua Daily News by registering at the fair.