KL shares end higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Share prices on Bursa Malaysia closed higher yesterday on buying support in selected blue-chips led by trade and services, and finance stocks.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.92 points higher at 1,697.69, after moving between 1,692.33 and 1,701.13 throughout the session.

The index opened 0.87 of-a-point higher at 1,694.64 from Tuesday’s close of 1,693.77.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 546 to 360 with 338 counters unchanged, 452 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Volume rose to 3.02 billion units worth RM2.33 billion against Tuesday’s 2.42 billion units worth RM2.89 billion.

A dealer said the local bourse was traded sideways in range-bound trading in the morning session before being lifted higher as buying support emerged in selected heavyweight towards the end of trading session.

“The higher close was in line with the strong performance in most regional markets after US President Donald Trump offered few economic details in his much-anticipated speech to Congress,” he added.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.15 per cent to 23,776.49, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.44 per cent to 19,393.54, South Korean Kospi’s improved 0.29 per cent to 2,091.64 and Singapore’s Straits Times added 1.04 per cent to 3,128.02.

Gainers in index-linked heavyweights included Axiata and CIMB Group, which rose 12 sen each to RM4.55 and RM5.09, respectively, Sime Darby added eight sen to RM9.04, Petronas Dagangan gained 48 sen to RM24.98, and RHB Bank perked 10 sen each to RM4.94.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange warrant added four sen to 18 sen, Dagang Nexchange improved three sen to 42.5 sen, Borneo Oil was up one sen to 18 sen and Bumi Armada gained half-a-sen to 73 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 31.59 points higher at 11,981.87, FBM Emas Syariah Index gained 42.09 points to 12,429.84, the FBMT100 Index improved 24.35 points to 11,665.84 and the FBM 70 added 19.33 points to 13,955.42.

The FBM Ace declined 13.28 points to 5,233.14.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index gained 2.80 points to 3,234.66, the Finance Index rose 61.55 points to 15,087.89 but, the Plantation Index eased 4.06 points to 8,078.26. Main Market turnover rose to 2.31 billion units worth RM2.24 billion versus

Tuesday’s 1.72 billion units valued at RM2.78 billion.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 497.58 million shares valued at RM69.16 million from 468.24 million shares worth RM77.80 million previously.

Warrants narrowed to 209.87 units worth RM25.36 million from 224.81 million units valued at RM29.18 million on Tuesday.

Consumer products accounted for 114.51 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (447.07 million), construction (162.84 million), trade and services (1.23 billion), technology (149.25 million), infrastructure (8.48 million), SPAC (21.52 million), finance (64.16 million), hotels (1.61 million), properties (64.97 million), plantations (42.96 million), mining (58,000), REITs (3.99 million), and closed/fund (11,500).

For further information on stocks and prices, please visit www.bursamalaysia.com.