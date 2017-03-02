Man fined RM4,000 for drug possession

KUCHING: An unemployed man charged with possessing 19.88gm of cannabis was fined RM4,000 in default 12 months’ jail at a Magistrates’ Court here yesterday.

Magistrate Zulhairil Sulaiman imposed the fine on Mohd Fatirul Asrul Abdul Halim, 20, after he pleaded guilty.

The sentence was delivered after his social report was presented to the court by a Welfare Department representative. He admitted to have committed the offence at a house at Taman Puteri in Petra Jaya when detained by the police around midnight on July 28 last year.

He was convicted under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In mitigation, he pleaded for a lenient sentence saying he would not repeat the same mistakes.

Inspector Hisyam Junaidi prosecuted.