Motorist unscathed in collision with army truck

KUCHING: A motorist emerged unscathed after his car collided with an army truck at Bukit Berangan in Kota Samarahan yesterday.

The accident was said to have happened around 10.30am when the car rammed the front left wheel of the army truck, resulting in substantial damage to the front of the car.

No injuries were reported in those involved in the accident.

In another road accident, a van driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries after the van collided with a car in Sri Aman yesterday morning.

The accident happened around 7am near Engkilili when the van driver was unable to avoid the oncoming car, said to have swerved into its lane.

Both vehicles were badly damaged in the collision but the car’s driver was not injured.

Police personnel were on hand to investigate and record the accident.