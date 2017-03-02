‘Need to improve communication system’

MIRI: There is a need for a backup system to address the lapse in logistics and communication in times of disasters such as floods.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is the chairman of State Disaster Relief and Coordination Committee, made this suggestion following communication breakdown between agencies and community leaders.

Speaking at a press conference in Miri Airport after assessing flood-affected areas in Tinjar and Baram by helicopter yesterday, he said: “Some areas were not communicable as there is time gap in reporting, and there are many longhouses affected this time – the second wave in three weeks – and there were areas which were cut-off although there were no evacuations,” he said.

He said he would be recommending to the state government on the need to beef up the communication blind spots in remote areas to overcome these shortcomings.

“The flood hitting this region is more serious than previously but generally the supplies were delivered on schedule for most although there were slight problems for some,” he added.

After being briefed on the flood situation in Long Lama District, he declared that the situation was under control. On reports of losses and people affected, Uggah said the state government would only accept verified reports submitted by the respective district officers (DO), which would become the basis for any aid.

“The Agriculture Department should be on the ground now to assess the losses and report to the DO. Families affected should be recorded and data collected will be reported to the federal government,” he said.

Uggah was happy to note that there had been no reports of irresponsible quarters taking advantage of the flood to hike prices of goods or theft.

On damage suffered by flooded schools, he said they were awaiting report from the district officers for further action by the authorities.

“We are still taking stock of the damage and impact,” he said.

He also said he received report that relief aid intended for flood victims in Long Maro was delayed due to breakdown of the engine of a designated longboat.

Assistant Minister for Local Government and Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who accompanied Uggah, concurred that there were gaps in communication.

“Some may miss out and I hope that the district officer will communicate with the community leaders on the need for accurate information which should include pictures of crop damage, families affected and so on,” he said.

The entourage visited six affected longhouses. Other teams led by Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngayu sent supplies to victims in Long Sobeng while Deputy State Secretary Datu Jaul Simion went to Long Bemang.