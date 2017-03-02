Netizens deeply touched by widow’s wish for her dog

SIBU: The news of a widow who left a message pleading for someone to adopt her dog after she committed suicide went viral on Facebook yesterday.

By 4pm yesterday, the story posted on The Borneo Post Online’s Facebook page had attracted numerous reactions, with most netizens saying they were touched by the plight of the widow and her love for her cream–coloured dog.

The post had garnered over 600 reactions and was shared more than 160 times on Facebook.

Les Eewong, who posted a response to the widow’s suicide and her closeness to her dog, said the widow had “a good heart to make an effort to write the note”.

Shadeni Kurniawan said the dog would definitely miss its owner.

“Please take good care of the dog,” she pleaded, while others prayed for the soul of the widow, who committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging herself in her hostel bedroom in Sungai Bidut.

The 57-year-old had worked in a factory there for two years.

Her dog was her friend and companion while she stayed at the workers’ quarters, and would follow her to work every morning and return with her in the evening.

Most netizens, who expressed worry for the well-being of the dog, should feel at ease, for the owner of the factory had pledged to reporters he would take care of it in the widow’s stead.

He said the woman had made an appeal to him in her suicide note.

According to the widow’s colleagues, the woman had gone to Sri Aman to visit a relative last week.

“She looked unhappy on her return. She had pleaded to colleagues then to adopt her dog.”

In her suicide she wrote: “I won’t say who had forced me to (commit) suicide. All I have to say is, I forgive those who have hurt me. I shall leave with no resentment and hatred. I hope others will not blame themselves for my death.”

“I am sorry to my elder sister and brother, and my children. Believe in God. It’s all my fault (for what is happening). I am leaving now. Please forget me.”

She then left a postscript: “Boss, please take care of my dog.”

Meanwhile, her employer, who did not want to be named, said the woman was committed to her work.

He said the woman and the dog were very close and the woman would often hug it.

Workers in the factory said their employer had taken care of the lonely woman well, even taking her to see a doctor when she fell ill recently, spending over RM100 in the medical bill.

According to them, the woman suffered from depression.