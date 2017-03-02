Latest News Sarawak 

No more visa-free entry for N. Koreans – DPM

"We are in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile," North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a televised New Year's speech, pointing to a string of nuclear and missile tests last year. AFP File Photo

Visa-free entry for North Koreans to enter Malaysia will be cancelled from Monday (March 6) onwards.

PUTRAJAYA: From Monday (March 6), all North Koreans have to apply for visa to enter Malaysia , said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister said the decision that will be gazetted soon, was made after considering that national security is a priority.

“I hope the decision of the Home Ministry will be implemented by the Immigration Department for the sake of national security,” he told a press conference after the ministry’s Excellent Service Award ceremony here, today. – Bernama

