No more visa-free entry for N. Koreans – DPM

PUTRAJAYA: From Monday (March 6), all North Koreans have to apply for visa to enter Malaysia , said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister said the decision that will be gazetted soon, was made after considering that national security is a priority.

“I hope the decision of the Home Ministry will be implemented by the Immigration Department for the sake of national security,” he told a press conference after the ministry’s Excellent Service Award ceremony here, today. – Bernama