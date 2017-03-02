Perks for new students at Curtin Malaysia

Photo shows the Curtin Malaysia campus. Prospective students are encouraged to take advantage of the university’s early bird rebate and other attractive offers.

KUCHING: Coffee lovers might be delighted to know that students applying for the first semester intake at Curtin University, Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) are eligible to receive complimentary Starbucks gift cards worth RM20.

Those officially enrolled with payment made will get AirAsia travel e-vouchers worth RM300. Terms and conditions and apply and prospective students may enquire with the university’s marketing department for details.

Secondary school leavers interested in pursuing an Australian education closer to home are encouraged to enrol for the current February/March or Semester One intake at Curtin Malaysia.

The intake is for both undergraduate and foundation programmes with classes commencing on Feb 27 for undergraduate programmes and March 27 for foundation programmes.

Curtin Malaysia offers courses in business, humanities, engineering and related sciences at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, as well as foundation courses in business, arts and engineering that feed directly into the undergraduate programmes.

In addition, students with outstanding results in SPM, STPM, O-Level, A-Level and UEC examinations are advised to take advantage of the Curtin Malaysia Merit Scholarships.

The scholarships aim to reward academic excellence among students from all backgrounds where they will enjoy significant tuition fee waivers to pursue a quality Australian education with Curtin Malaysia.

Full details can be obtained at scholarships.curtin.edu.my.

At Curtin Malaysia, students are offered flexibility in completing their degrees, in which they can opt to study part of their degrees at Curtin’s main campus in Perth or at its Singapore campus.

Student exchange programmes are also available where students can transfer to Perth for one semester and vice-versa.

The Curtin courses offered at Curtin Malaysia are widely recognised and accredited by professional bodies nationally and internationally, including the Board of Engineers Malaysia; Engineers Australia; Institute of Chemical Engineers, United Kingdom; Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia; CPA Australia; Malaysian Institute of Accountants; and Malaysian Institution of Certified Public Accountants.

Prospective students and their parents may obtain further information by visiting Curtin Malaysia’s booth during the eight edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF).

Held at Vivacity Megamall from 10am to 7pm from March 11 to 12, BPIEF 2017 will have about 50 exhibitors with 75 booths confirmed and 8,000 visitors expected.

Those interested may also contact marketing officer Marilyn Lim at 013-8303166 or Stevenson Tan at 019-8856076.

Alternatively, prospective students may express interest and enquire at www1.curtin.edu.my/future/enquiry.htm.

Course counselling on campus is available from Monday to Friday (9am to 5pm) and Saturday (9am to 1pm).

For more information on Curtin Malaysia, visit its website (www.curtin.edu.my), its Facebook page (CurtinMalaysia), Twitter profile (curtinmalaysia), Google+ page (Curtin Malaysia) or Instagram (curtinmalaysia).