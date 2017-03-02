Sabahans are grateful people – Musa

SANDAKAN: Sabahans are grateful and remember the good things that the government have done for them, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman.

“This is what I have repeated many times. I say: ‘Sabahans are people who know how to remember those who had done good (deeds) to them. We (Sabahans) must always be thankful.

“I believe the people in Sabah and (in particular) in Semporna are smart, smart to judge and not fall into false rumours spread by certain ungrateful people (party),” he said.

Musa added that certain people after having been supported from the ground and up to the federal level, and after losing their position, had turned their back on those who had supported them before, and were spreading rumours about them.

“Do not become an ungrateful human. Always remember what the government has done for us,” he said when launching the inaugural general meeting of Koperasi Mantap Libaran Berhad here yesterday.

Musa said cooperatives in Sabah fell like mushrooms during rainy season due to lack of sincerity and honesty among those who are in charge of the cooperatives.

He said cooperatives were a platform for their members to earn money through dividend, and he is in full support of initiatives such as formation of cooperatives that could generate income to the members.

However, he said he was aware of many cooperatives that had failed and he wished for the Koperasi Mantab Libaran Berhad (KMLB) to succeed.

Musa said the management of KMLB must possess four values to be successful, namely sincerity and honesty, professionalism, wisdom and skills.

“Honesty, sincerity and integrity are vital when managing a cooperative as its members (shareholders) count on the leaders to make wise investments. Any (cooperative/business) could be successful when done with pure heart, good intention and honesty.

“Management (of cooperative) should not misuse the power in hands and do its best in earning money for the shareholders,” he said.

KMLB which will officially receive its license within this month, consists of 261 Umno Libaran division chiefs, Umno Libaran Women, Umno Libaran Youth and Umno Libaran Puteri members.

According to Umar Sarim Saidin, director of Malaysia Cooperative Commission (Sabah), minimum share in KMLB is RM500 per member and RM100 of member’s fee which is the optimum for the cooperative in order for it to succeed.

“Members must also trust their own cooperative and be willing to invest,” he said and advised the members to invest more share as members of cooperative were eligible to invest up to 20% of the total cooperative’s asset.

As for financial assistance from the commission, there are two options available for cooperatives, including Pinjaman Tabung Modal Pusingan which covers loan value up to 90% of the cooperative’s total share value.

The loan is only for eligible cooperatives and interest rate is charged at only 2% for loan value of RM1 million or less.

“The second financial assistance available is the one on one basis’ financial aid. Meaning a grant of up to RM150,000 will be given to a selected cooperative (for each district), which will be chosen by the Prime Minister.

“Cooperatives that are entitled for this (financial aid) are those with a total share value of at least RM30,000, and possess a premises (owned or rented),” he said.

Umar said that in Libaran, 2015 statistics revealed that there were a total of 32 cooperatives with 7,919 members, about RM948,000 total share and almost RM40 million of assets.

As for Sandakan, there are a total of 184 cooperatives out of 1,377 cooperatives in Sabah, and 38,939 members out of about 342,000 members in Sabah.

The total of Sandakan cooperatives’ share is at RM4.6 million with total asset worth about RM114 million, whereas cooperatives in Sabah have a total share of about RM145 million and RM810 million of assets.

Turnover for all cooperatives in Sandakan last year was recorded at RM63.3 million while cooperatives in Sabah recorded total turnover worth about RM350 million.

Meanwhile, sponsor chairman of KMLB, Otoh Sibik Sahak said that KMLB would focus on nine key businesses including businesses related to agriculture, fisheries, farming, education, tourism, homestay franchise, wholesale and groceries.

Also present during the launching ceremony of the meeting were Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Zakaria Edris, Libaran member of parliament Datuk Juslie Ajirol and Sandakan Municipal Council president Datuk James Wong.