Sandakan village declared a residential area

Musa helping a recipient, A. Rahman Mapasere, 53, after presenting him with a wheelchair at Kampung Batu Putih.


SANDAKAN: More than 726 house owners in Kampung Batu Putih, Mile 7 here were relieved when the village was proclaimed as a residential area.

The proclamation letter was presented by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman during the “Pemimpin Menjiwai Rakyat” programme held at the village’s multi-purpose hall yesterday.

Musa advised the residents not to worry as the water village had now received the proclamation letter to certify the area as a residential area.

“Residents of Kampung Batu Putih who have lots or have bought lots can now dwell at their respective lots without hesitation and doubts,” he said.

The proclamation letter has certainly brought happiness to more than 6,000 people living at Kampung Batu Putih.

At the same ceremony, Musa also presented school bags to 250 schoolchildren from Tabika Kemas and Batu Putih Community Learning Centre.

He also presented 10 wheelchairs to recipients and witnessed the handing over of contribution from the Sabah Welfare Department to 10 fire victims.

Also present at the ceremony were Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister cum Gum-Gum assemblyman Datuk Zakaria Haji Mohd Edris, Libaran member of parliament Datuk Juslie Ajirol and Sandakan Municipal Council president Datuk Ir James Wong.

