Six students receive aid from Sabah Builders Association

KOTA KINABALU: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the Sabah Builders Association (SBA) has awarded education aid to six students here.

Hiu Kang Chen, Jasper Ng Chun Wie, Camilla Chong Li Ying, Eugenia Soo Shih Woei, Lenny Wong Yee Hwa and Chiu Chun Liong received the education aid from SBA president Cheong Kwee Min during the closing of the Sabah Construction Fair 2017 on Sunday.

In order to qualify for the aid, the applicants must be Malaysian citizens below 35 years of age for first level tertiary education leading to a Bachelor degree or Diploma or professional qualifications in the Built Environment disciplines in a local or private college or university.

The Board of Management must receive the actual results of examination and original offer letter from local or private college or university confirming the admission for the course related to the construction industry.

The students must not be bonded to or in receipt of any financial aid or rewards from other educational institutions or organizations. They must also be all-rounders who are active in sports and extra-curricular activities.

During the closing ceremony, two awards were also given out to the most deserving exhibitors at the Fair.

Vinci Construction Grands Projets Sdn Bhd (VINCI) bagged the Best Decorated Booth Award based on its product presentation, creativity and the ability to promote their company images. And to receive the award was Denis Marthern, who is the Business Development Director from Kuala Lumpur.

Today, VINCI is a public listed company in France with a turnover of Euro 38.1 billion in 2016. In Malaysia, VINCI has been active since the 1980’s with VINCI Construction Grands Projets (VCGP) in charge of major infrastructures and building projects.

In Kota Kinabalu, VCGP has been active since 2013, starting with the iconic Plaza Shell and followed by the recently completed Jesselton Residences. VCGP is expecting to commence construction works for a 152-room five-star boutique resort at Pantai Dalit, Tuaran.

VCGP designs and builds infrastructures and facilities which improve daily life and mobility. VCGP believes in all round performance and sustainability development, above and beyond economic and financial result.

Therefore, VCGP is committed to promote local talents and resources by sharing its know-how, expertise, by providing and facilitating local employment and encouraging innovations in the construction industry and related activities.

The Most Innovative Product/Services was awarded to RBM Building Machinery Trading Sdn Bhd. They obtained the highest marks in innovation, marketability and sustainability. The professionalism of the sales team and dress code were also taken into consideration.

The Executive Director, Goh Chie Zhoung received the award from Datuk Gerald Goh who was the organising chairman of Sabah Construction Fair 2017.

The panel of judges for the two awards consists of representatives from The Institution of Engineers Malaysia, (Sabah Branch) (IEM), Association of Consulting Engineers Malaysia (Sabah Branch) (ACEM), Sabah Builders Association (SBA), Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Association of Construction Project Managers Malaysia (ACPM) and Chartered Association of Building Engineers (CABE – UK).