TA Investment expects interest in bond market to continue

KUALA LUMPUR: TA Investment Management Bhd expects local investors to continue showing interest in the Malaysian bond market as yields were now more attractive.

It said the Malaysian bond market continued to recover in January 2017 as the 10-year Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) benchmark yield retreated by seven basis points, ending the month at 4.14 per cent.

This is a 30 basis point correction from the high (4.44 per cent) achieved in November 2016, it said.

“New tenders of government securities saw strong interest especially from local investors with book to cover of over three times, despite larger than expected issuance size,” it said in a statement.

TA Investment said the MGS market also continued to recover in January 2017, as yields were still very much higher compared to pre-November 2016 levels.

“With increasing protectionism globally, there is greater downside risk to global growth.

As such, we continue to expect global interest rates to be low.

“We also feel that the market may be overly optimistic regarding Donald Trump’s growth-boosting policies,” it said.

On the local front, TA investment expected 2017 to be a challenging, on the external and domestic side, with Bank Negara Malaysia expected to cut the Overnight Policy Rate to further boost domestic consumption.

“Therefore, our strategy is to remain with the duration of around six years, while keeping the portfolio invested in higher grade and more liquid papers.

“We also note that credit conditions could deteriorate in a prolonged slow growth environment, which is why we prefer higher grade rated bonds/sukuk that has stronger financial standing,” it added.

Meanwhile, TA Investment declared a gross income distribution of 0.85 sen per unit (quarterly distribution) for TA Dana Afif (TADA) to the registered unit holders of the Fund as at Feb 28, 2017.

TADA aimed to provide regular income while maintaining capital stability over the medium to long-term by investing in the sukuk portfolio. — Bernama