Trans Borneo Expedition seeks to advocate use of biodiesel fuel

BINTULU: Palm biodiesel is a clean and renewable fuel that can be used as diesel substitute in all diesel powered engines.

Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) principal research officer Harrison Lau Lik Nang said various engine trials have shown that B10 biodiesel fuel can be used in practice without any problems.

“As such, the Japanese Automotive Manufacturer Association (JAMA) confirms the acceptability of the use of diesel fuel containing Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) concentrations not exceeding 20 per cent (B20).

“Hence, the implementation of a biodiesel programme will benefit the country by achieving greater reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and diversifying energy mix,” he said during a media briefing held prior to the Trans Borneo Expedition today.

According to him, the lubricity of the fuel is an indication of the amount of wear or scarring that occurs between two metal parts covered with the fuel as they come in contact with each other.

Lau also pointed that low lubricity fuel may cause high wear and scarring, while high lubricity fuel may provide reduced wear and longer component life.

He added that biodiesel improves the lubricity of diesel, especially for Euro 5 diesel which has low lubricity because of its very low sulphur content.

He noted that Cetane number (or CN) is the time period between the start of injection and the first identifiable pressure increase during combustion of the fuel.

“A fuel with higher Cetane number will combust more easily in diesel engines.

“Biodiesel has a higher Cetane number compared to diesel as it contains oxygen,” he explained.

Lau cited the National Biodiesel Board, USA research paper published in 2015, saying: “With biodiesel that meets the D 6751 specification, there have been over 45 million miles of successful, problem-free, real-world operation with B20 blends in a wide variety of engines, climates, and applications.”

Meanwhile, the expedition will cover some 1,089km as it makes its way from Belaga, Sarawak to Kundasang, Sabah using a fleet of 14 4×4 vehicles over the course of five days.