36 died in traffic accident in Batola

MARABAHAN, South Kalimantan: The Barito Kuala Police Chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner Police (AKBP) Syahril Saharda said 36 victims died in a traffic accident during the year 2016 in the district, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“According to 2016 data of the Barito Kuala (Batola) Traffic Police, 42 traffic accidents occurred in the district with 36 victim died , among them four students,” said Adjunct Senior Commissioner Police Syahril Saharda in Marabahan, Wednesday (1/3).

Still from 2016 data, according to him, as many as 18 people were seriously injured and 27 slightly injured in the accident.

While in 2017, he stated, six accidents had occured with eight victims died, other victims two were seriously injured and five people were slightly injured.

National Traffic Police Corps (Korlantas) Chief Inspector General Police Royke Lumowa in his speech at the Sympathy Operations Year 2017 was read by Batola Chief Police AKBP Syahril Saharda stated various measures should be pursued to overcome the problem of traffic.

Such efforts, he explained, according to the Law No. 22/2009 about Traffic and Road Transportation. He expects the ranks of Korlantas able to prepare anticipatory measures, both tactically, technically and strategically so that the potential violation, congestion and accidents can be minimized.

While the Nawa Cita policy of President, he said, is described by the National Police Chief priority programs, namely professional, modern, and reliable.