Duo jailed for trespass, disposing of stolen items

KOTA KINABALU: A man and a woman were sent behind bars by the Magistrate’s Court yesterday for separate charges of house trespass and disposing of stolen items.

Nur Ain Nadhirah Ibrahim was sentenced to a total of 54 months’ jail while Ahmad Termizy M. Zaini was jailed for 30 months.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie passed the sentences on both the accused persons after they pleaded guilty to their charges yesterday.

In the first case, Nur Ain was jailed 24 months for breaking into a house at Taman Jumbo in Putatan on February 17.

The offence, under Section 448 of the Penal Code, is punishable by a jail term of up to three years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

In the second case, Nur Ain and Ahmad Termizy were sentenced to a total of 120 months’ imprisonment on four counts of disposing of jewellery belonging to a woman at different goldsmith shops in the city, in Putatan and Tuaran, between February 22 and 23.

For each of the charges, the accused persons got 30 months’ jail.

However, the court ordered Nur Ain and Ahmad Termizy to serve their jail terms concurrently but Nur Ain’s 30 months’ jail will be served after she has completed her 24 months’ imprisonment.

The four charges were under Section 414 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail of seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Termizy was also jailed another 30 months after he admitted to disposing of a stolen washing machine belonging to a man at an unnumbered house at Kampung Petagas in Putatan, on February 24.