Elica’s Liberty Grove launching garners overwhelming response

KUCHING: Elica Sdn Bhd’s (Elica) latest development Liberty Grove at Kota Sentosa, which was launched over the weekend, has garnered overwhelming response from the public.

Elica affirmed that a lot of bookings have been made for Liberty Grove since the launching of the development last weekend.

Conceived as a private gated community over twenty seven acres, Liberty Grove consists of a low-density mix of three and four bedroom apartments contained within nine medium-rise towers.

Each of the towers reflects a timeless and contemporary, architectural vocabulary which will ensure that Liberty Grove proves to be a wise long-term investment.

Set within landscaped gardens, Liberty Grove offers outstanding value for money and is the perfect choice for first time home buyers and investors.

Liberty Grove is strategically located at Jalan Sungai Tapang, close to airport in the up-and-coming area of Kota Sentosa, 20 minutes from the bustling heart of Kuching and close to the town’s major arterial roads.

A prime up-and-coming area which is attractive for its affordability and close proximity to schools, markets, and malls.

As the development is set back sufficiently from the road and is not overflown by aircraft using Kuching Airport, Liberty Grove will always remain a peaceful and secluded community.

ZDR, whose portfolio of projects range from commercial to residential projects locally and globally, is an award winning firm who has continued to work with Elica on Liberty Grove.

All of Liberty Grove’s units have been planned to create a feeling of spaciousness through clever planning, generous proportions and careful detailing.

Interior finishes selected for the kitchen and bathroom areas have been designed to be practical and hardwearing and to complement your personal taste in furnishings.

Aside from being Unifi-ready, each unit comes with kitchen cabinets, air conditioner, shower screen, LED lighting, 11.5 feet high ceilings and two sheltered car parks.

Liberty 5 and 6 will have an added feature of open wardrobes while dedicated units only will also be provided with curtains.

Located within landscaped gardens, Liberty Grove will be an “oasis of calm” with extensive planting, shady paths and an imposing tree-lined driveway leading from the highway.

Communal facilities to be found at Liberty Grove include an exclusive, gated community with 24 hour security card access system and CCTV throughout the property.

There are also two swimming pools and a children’s wading pool at Liberty Grove, along with outdoor gym and reflexology park, children’s playground, basketball and futsal courts, barbeque pits and dry and wet parks.

Other facilities include dedicated covered parking spaces and the club house which is available at economic rates.

Additionally, Liberty Grove offers residents the exclusive use of the freestanding clubhouse facility comprising a gymnasium, sauna and multi purpose function/meeting rooms.

On the retail side, there will be two shoplots providing retail services at Liberty Grove to cater to the tenants’ daily needs. These include a 24-hour laundromat, convenience store, day care centre, coffee shop and others.

Phase 1 of Liberty Grove, which consists of five towers, is expected to be completed by end-2019. Towers 1 and 2 are to be completed by mid-2018.

Prices for Liberty Grove’s units range from RM360 psf onwards. Legal fees and stamp duty for sales and purchase agreement and loan agreement will be borne by the developer.

Elica is having a special launch package limited to the first 15 buyers during their promotional period at The Spring Kuching centre court B (in front of Coach and H&M).

This early bird promotion includes additional discounts and iPhone 7 smartphones.

The promotional period for Liberty Grove will be ending on March 5. Those interested can still stop by Elica’s Liberty Grove showcase this weekend from 10am to 10pm.

Additionally, appointments can be made for show unit viewings by calling Sun Suk Ping at 016-8887959, Shirley Sia at 016-5766757 or Carissa Goh at 019-8281777.