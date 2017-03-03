Expedition to encourage use of biofuel underway

BELAGA: Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) Datuk Datu Nasrun Datu Mansor flagged off the Trans Borneo Expedition yesterday as part of the government’s efforts to diversify the use of palm oil as biofuels that are environmentally friendly.

Jointly organised by the Malaysian Plantation Oil Board (MPOB) and MPIC, all vehicles participating in the expedition use B10 fuel blends of 10 per cent diesel and 90 per cent diesel oil fossil.

The expedition comprising a fleet of 14 4×4 vehicle was flagged off at the MPOB Belaga Research Station yesterday.

Media representatives and MPOB staffs will ride along with the convoy on its journey that will cover a distance of approximately 1,000km to test the ability of vehicles using B10 fuel – taking them from Belaga, Sarawak to Kundasang, Sabah

As such, the success of MPOB’s research in the use of biofuels has led to the implementation of a five per cent blend of biodiesel with petroleum diesel oil in 2011.

Earlier in his speech before the launch, Nasrun said the biodiesel blend oil was increased to seven per cent in 2015, which was then introduced nationwide.

“The government intends to implement the B10 blend to encourage the use of environmentally friendly fuels produced from palm oil this year.

“Biodiesel blends implementation will contribute to the environment with cleaner emissions and well as economic prosperity palm oil prices stabilise in the market,” he said.