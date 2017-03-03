Experience Starbucks coffee in new ways

KUCHING: Starbucks baristas are crafting beverages that invite customers to experience coffee in completely new ways.

The food and beverage (F&B) outlet which specialises in coffee brewing in a statement said modern flavours and ingredients pair perfectly with Starbucks signature roasty espresso in three new beverages.

It revealed the three new beverages are Starbucks Coconut Water Espresso Shakerato, Starbucks Valencia Orange Cocoa Cappuccino and Starbucks Tahitian Vanilla Macchiato.

Starbucks opined that all the beverages offer delicious layers of flavor that appeal to coffee lovers seeking new adventure and sophistication in coffee.

The company added the selection features both hot and cold offerings that range from lighter refreshment (Starbucks Coconut Water Espresso Shakerato – served cold, shaken) to sweeter indulgence (Starbucks Tahitian Vanilla Macchiato – served hot or cold), reflecting spring’s seasonal variation.

It observed the beverages are artfully brought together in unique combinations by Starbucks baristas, inspired by pairings of the roasty Starbucks signature espresso with unique flavours and ingredients which complement coffee.

Additionally, Starbucks pointed out that its baristas will be handcrafting the beautiful beverages starting March 2 and through April 17, while supplies last.

Meanwhile, Starbucks Malaysia and Brunei managing director Sydney Quays said, “We are delighted to introduce Starbucks latest take on espresso, with baristas offering unique and sophisticated treats for coffee lovers.

“They vary in flavor, texture and experience but espresso is always at the core. Starbucks baristas craft carefully selected ingredients with espresso to produce stunning combinations of flavours and layers.

“These beverages invite customers to experience new and different ways to enjoy coffee,” he said.

Quays added,“The Coconut Water Espresso Shakerato is my new favorite espresso.

“It’s a refreshing alternative to cold coffee and the sweet nuttiness of the coconut balances perfectly the intensity of espresso,” he said.

“For a more decadent treat, adventurous Cappuccino fans will love the Valencia Orange Cocoa Cappuccino, a delicious combination of sweet citrus with perfectly steamed milk and a hit of espresso.

“It’s a completely new take on a classic coffee,” he believed.

Moreover, Starbucks said there is also two blends available at its outlets.

Those are the Three Region Blend, a unique blend of beans harmoniously blended and roasted with balanced floral, herbal, lemon and currant notes and the Tribute Blend, a spicy and full-bodied, with berry and dark chocolate flavours.

For the Three Region Blend, Starbucks observed it pairs incredibly well with a sunny day and a light breakfast pastry with lemon or raisins.

As for Tribute Blend, the company noted it combines four coffees from all three regions into one; the Aged Sumatra, Sun-Dried Ethiopian coffee, washed coffee from Papua New Guinea, and washed coffee from Colombia.

Starbucks disclosed that the beverages ( Starbucks Coconut Water Espresso Shakerato, Starbucks Valencia Orange Cocoa Cappuccino and Starbucks Tahitian Vanilla Macchiato) are available from March 2 and will be priced from RM14.80 onwards.

It noted the Three Region Blend and Tribute Blend are priced at RM40.