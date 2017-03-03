False police report lands woman in jail

KOTA KINABALU: A woman was jailed six months by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for making a false police report that she had been raped and her belongings were missing.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie imposed the sentence on Anna Azura Noor Hassan, 31, after the latter pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of six months or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The unrepresented accused admitted to lodging the false report to a police inspector that she had been raped and her car, MyKad, two cellphones and RM500 in cash were lost on March 4, 2016.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie Kupit told the court that the accused’s version on March 3, 2016, was that she had gone out to watch a movie and when she was on her way home, she stopped along the road near a fuel station as she was feeling dizzy, and took a rest for a while.

When she woke up, she found that she was in a small storeroom near bushes in a village, and her car and personal belongings had gone missing.

However, police investigation revealed that on March 2, 2016, the accused had gone to watch a movie with her two friends at 1Borneo Shopping Mall.

After the movie, she and her friends went to a restaurant at the same shopping mall.

Then after they had done eating, the accused went off to send one of her friends home at Taman Kingfisher, before going home.

While she was on her way home, she stopped by to take some rest as she was having a headache, and that was why she was not aware of what was happening as she was sleeping at that time.

The accused could not also identify the alleged suspect, no clue of the incident and the area was not equipped with a CCTV.

Her car was found behind a grocery shop at the ferry terminal in Menumbok.