Foreigner allegedly kills man who wanted to kill his dog

SANDAKAN: A 30-year-old illegal immigrant here was arrested for allegedly murdering a man who had wanted to kill his dog last Wednesday at a squatter settlement near Taman Mutiara, Mile 3 here.

A witness saw the suspect fighting with the victim around 8.30am.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin confirmed the case and said that the suspect was arrested on the same afternoon after he allegedly killed the man during a fight with a metal rod.

He said the suspect and the victim were armed with a metal rod and a PVC pipe respectively.

Early investigation revealed that one of the neighbours saw the fight and called the police for help.

He added that the witness knew the suspect who lives in the area. The witness had tried to break the fight but the situation was out of control.

Mohd Azhar said the witness saw the suspect hitting the victim with a metal rod and when the victim collapsed, he swung three more times at him.

The witness tried to help the victim by giving him water, while the suspect ran to a main road holding the metal rod, he said.

He said after a few minutes, the suspect rushed back to the scene and took two of his children out from his house and ran away.

After 15 minutes, the police and ambulance reached the scene and paramedic confirmed the victim had died.

“The victim, around 30 years old, could not be identified as he did not possess any identification document and we could not contact any of his family members,” Mohd Azhar said.

“The case is believed to have started from a quarrel between the suspect and the victim,” he said.

He said the victim was said to have gone to the suspect’s house with the intention to kill his dog, which had made the suspect angry and resulted in the fight.

Police detained the suspect around 1.25pm near 929 Restaurant, Mile 3 ½ here and seized the metal rod that was believed to be the murder weapon.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which carries the death penalty.