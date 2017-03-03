Govt welcomes Pemadam’s fight against drug culture – CM

KOTA KINABALU: As the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) Sabah celebrates its 35th anniversary, the fight against the drug culture continues as it gets more challenging.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman reminded the association of its significance and role in his speech for the association’s anniversary celebration here yesterday which was read out by Community Development and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid.

“An important body in the fight against drug misuse, Pemadam has been assisting the government in implementing anti-drug awareness campaigns which has become more challenging. The state government always welcomes any efforts and initiatives taken by Pemadam all these years in curbing drug culture that could affect the people’s well-being, hence, the nation’s security and future,” he said.

He added that because it is common knowledge that drugs bring about negative impacts, be they socially, economically, it lies on everyone’s shoulders to ensure the effectiveness of anti-drug campaigns.

“In this context, it is of utmost importance for all parties, especially the youth, who will inherit the country’s leadership, to create a healthy, progressive and quality society, free from the dangers of drugs. Combating drug culture is a vital effort; if you want to know where the future of a country is headed, look at its youth. Therefore, all the established and developing success actively implemented in the various sectors will not be able to continue its legacy if our youths are affected by drugs,” he said.

Musa urged all parties to work together, assist each other in the efforts and find the best solution to combat drug misuse in the country, especially in Sabah.

Monitoring and prevention efforts through the various departments and agencies are accelerated despite the ever challenging fight against drugs, he added.

Nonetheless, Musa said, awareness campaigns through mass media and at rural schools need to be doubled.

“Needless to say, we cannot rely on government efforts alone. The awareness and involvement of all parties are needed, including the private sector, non-governmental organisations, parents, community leaders and the society as a whole.

“Let’s work together in implementing the measures needed to curb drug culture,” Musa urged.