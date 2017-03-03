Junior golfer Angel eyes big goals in 2017

KUCHING: Rising junior golf star Angel Hii is looking forward to add more feathers to her cap as she bids to make it to the Sukma shadow team and book a ticket to the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) golf championship this year.

The 13-year old student of Tunku Putra International School, who plays with a handicap of 7, missed the ticket to the Enagic Japan Junior Championship by a whisker in the qualifying event Enagic Junior Championship which was her first competition this year in Johor on Feb 16.

Angel, who was among the 60 juniors in the country selected to play in the U14 category, carded a two-day score of 77, losing only by two strokes to Norezrina Alisa Che Omar while Grace Chin Jun Li was third with a score of 78.

She will be flying to Kuala Lumpur with Sharifah Aishah from Miri this weekend to play in the Kuala Lumpur Amateur Open at Templer Park Country Club from March 6 to 8, pitting her skills against the amateurs and her peers. Her other events lined up for the year include the 16th TrueVision International Junior Championship in Bangkok, Thailand on April 5-8 and the Jakarta World Junior Golf Championship in Indonesia on June 6-9.

The 2nd Sarawak Grand Championship Ladies Gross champion will also be aiming to collect vital ranking points in

her second attempt to qualify for the one-month golf scholarship at the Hills International Golf Academy in Australia.

Her major achievements in 2016 include winning the 3rd Sarawak Grand Championship, KGS Club Championship, Sarawak Amateur Junior Open, Sarawak Junior Closed, KGS Ladies Captain Trophy, finishing second in the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup International Junior Golf Championship and the Sabah Junior Master as well as a third placing in the Ambank International Junior Championship.