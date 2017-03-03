LDP supports Najib’s call to fight spread of false news

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Supreme Council member cum Multimedia Bureau chief Nancy Lim Guah Eng voiced her full support for the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s call to the people to fight against the spread of fake news aimed at toppling the government.

She said the people should reject falsehoods spread via social media by the opposition.

Lim, who is also LDP Pantai Manis division chief, said opposition parties had created various social media pages where they disseminated false information to discredit and slander the Barisan Nasional (BN).

She said opposition parties fabricated fake news and lies to incite hatred against BN and resorted to spreading false information on social media so that they could not be held accountable.

“For instance, in the 13th general election (GE13), these irresponsible social media pages alleged that 40,000 foreign nationals were flown from Sabah and Sarawak to Peninsular Malaysia as phantom voters.

“Furthermore, these social media posted pictures of buses outside the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) and claimed that foreign workers were heading to polling centres all over Sabah to cast their votes.”

As support for the opposition pacts decreases, more falsehoods and lies are expected to be disseminated from these social media pages in the coming general election, she said.

“These fake news are aimed at tarnishing the image of BN and toppling the government.”

Hence, Lim urged Sabahans and Malaysians to back Najib in battling against false information circulated on social media.

“The opposition parties have no qualms about spreading rumours despite their actions might cause racial tension, all because they want to overthrow the government,” she said, adding that some opposition parties also spread edited pictures with false captions.

Although some people now question the authenticity of online contents, Lim said inexperienced youngsters could be misled by the lies.

“With the world of information at our fingertips, we must learn to differentiate between genuine and fake information.

“The people must not let false news mislead them into making the wrong decisions in the coming general election.”