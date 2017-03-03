Man jailed, fined for possessing imitation pistol components

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Court yesterday sentenced a man to seven days’ jail and fined him RM5,000, in default, six months’ imprisonment for possessing components of an imitation pistol.

Hiew Mick Foh, 27, pleaded guilty before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie to a charge framed under Section 36 (1) of the Firearms Act which carries a maximum jail of one year or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The accused was caught possessing the items at the luggage checking counter at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here on February 24.

The facts of the case stated that police investigation showed that the accused was arrested when he was waiting to fly to Hong Kong as he was working there.

During investigation, the accused said the purpose of bringing those components were to sell them to his friend in Hong Kong, and claimed that such components were used in the paintball game.

In mitigation, counsel Azhier Farhan Arisin, who represented the accused, submitted that his client flew from Macau to come back home to Sabah to visit his father, who will be undergoing a surgery.

Azhier explained that his client was not aware that bringing those components were against the law.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Termizy was also jailed another 30 months after he admitted to disposing of a stolen washing machine belonging to a man at an unnumbered house at Kampung Petagas in Putatan, on February 24.