Megalanes bowling calling for entries

MIRI: Government and private sector employees are invited to take part in the 1st Series Megalanes Inter-Department Bowling Championship 2017 organised by Megalanes East Bowling, starting this March 11.

The event spokesperson Jestini Kaboh said the 10 pin bowling championship is open to all bowlers here and outside of Miri.

“It will be a trios event, meaning every team will have three players and each players will play four games,” she explained.

The champion team will walk away with a cash prize of RM600 while the second and third placed winners will receive RM400 and RM300 respectively.

They will also receive trophies.

The fourth-placed winners will receive RM200, fifth-placed team will get RM100 while the sixth to 10th-placed teams will receive 10 free-game vouchers.

There will also be prizes for the Best Men and Best Women categories.

“There will be two blocks of game. The first block will be on March 11 while the second block will be on the following day.

“Interested teams are to reserve their preferred block early as the lanes are limited and it will be on first come first serve basis,” said Jestini.

Registration fee is RM150 per team and those interested can contact Jestini or Madelina at 085-430141 or send a fax to 085-430146.

They can also email the organiser at megalanesmiri.bowling2009@gmail.com.