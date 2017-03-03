Mukah urged to produce state-level athletes

MUKAH: Mukah Division is capable of bringing back the glory days of producing state-level athletes with the facilities available.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said all parties must pool together their efforts to achieve this objective.

“In the 60s and 70s, Mukah was known and respected in sports, and at that time, we didn’t have the facilities we have now,” she said during the launching ceremony of the Mukah Division School Sports Meet.

The event was also to open the race track at Dalat Unity Stadium.

The track, which cost RM5 million, is an example of the facilities available to athletes now, especially primary and secondary students.

“This should be followed by steps such as identifying talent and training needed,” she said, adding that there were obstacles in upgrading the stadium but it didn’t stop them. “What’s left to upgrade is the futsal court and front of the stadium.”

At the same time, she handed over a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM8,000 to Mukah Division School Sports Council (MSS), while Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi did likewise with an MRP grant of RM5,000.

Also present were Dalat District Officer Kueh Lei Poh and organising chairman Kanil Hassan who is SMK Agama Igan principal.

A total of 13 secondary schools from Mukah and three Primary School Sports Council (MSSR) took part in the three-day track and field meet which started on Wednesday.

There were 26 events with a total of 606 students taking part.