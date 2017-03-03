Najib says former federal minister requested to be Sabah CM

SANDAKAN: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak disclosed today that a former federal minister who now heads an opposition political party had requested to be appointed as the chief minister of Sabah.

The Prime Minister said the request was to fulfil a personal ambition of that former minister.

“I feel personal ambitions should not override the struggle for the people,” he said when speaking at the launch of the Taman Batu Sapi People’s Housing Programme here.

Najib did not name anyone but was apparently referring to former rural and regional development minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, the Semporna MP who is president of Parti Warisan Sabah.

The Prime Minister questioned the setting up of political parties based on personal ambitions and said such parties would not survive for long.

He said it was the norm for political parties to be established based on noble values and idealism, like UMNO and Barisan Nasional which were set up to make Malaysians more progressive and successful.

“Political parties represent a struggle, they are an institution that must be safeguarded. Leaders can come and go but the BN must remain to administer this fortunate land of Malaysia.

“Our struggle is a continuous one, from one leader to another, and that’s why Malaysia is successful,” he said.

Najib advised the people against falling for the persuasions of the opposition, saying that this would only be to their detriment.

He said the opposition was not bothered if the issues they raised were true or false.

“They do not care because that’s not their objective. Their intention is to intimidate the people or confuse them.

“I have spoken to them. They say that for the opposition it is not important if something is right or wrong, so long as the people lose trust in the government. Then the objective is achieved,” he said. – Bernama