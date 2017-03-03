Latest News Sarawak 

Nine Sibu schools close due to floods

Jane Moh, reporters@theborneopost.com
Floodwaters rose to alarming levels at SK Nanga Salim.

SIBU: Nine primary schools in Sibu division are temporarily closed today due to floods.

According to divisional education officer Wong Chung Kung, the schools are SK Nanga Salim, SK Sg Salim, SK Tanjung Latap, SK Nanga Assan, SK Nanga Pak, SJK(C) Yong Shing, SJK(C) Hang Kwong, SJK(C) Sam Lam and SJK(C) Kwong Kok.

“These schools are totally inundated as the water level rose this morning,” he said.

He also said that flood had forced 28 pupils who boarded at SK Sg Salim to evacuate.

Parents have been notified to take their children home for the day.

