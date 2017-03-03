Pos Malaysia to modernise its services

KUCHING: Eight Post Offices and one Pos Laju office in Sarawak will be upgraded following Pos Malaysia Berhad’s move to modernise its services.

Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari when announcing this said the post offices are in Kapit, Serian, Limbang, Lutong, Bintangor, Saratok, Sarikei and Sri Aman, and the Pos Laju office in Miri.

“The upgrading of these offices would incur a total cost of RM5 million, where about RM500,000 would be spent to upgrade each post office and RM1 million for the Pos Laju facility,” he told reporters during a visit to the Pos Malaysia Mail Centre in Pending here yesterday.

Jailani said the upgrading was also to create a network of efficient and functional post offices that meet today’s customer needs.

He hoped after the upgrading these offices would also serve as e-commerce hubs for the community, including in the rural areas.

“The modernisation process that is being undertaken by Pos Malaysia Berhad is also in line with the state government’s concept to adopt e-commerce.

“To facilitate the state government in the implementation and adoption of e-commerce, post offices in the smaller towns need to be upgraded so that they can become e-commerce hubs for the people in the area,” he said.

Although internet facilities are available in the country, Jailani said the government, through Pos Malaysia, would still continue with the traditional mail operations as there was demand for it.

He acknowledged that the availability of internet services had resulted in the mail operations to shrink, but people were still using Pos Laju services.

“I was told that the number of mails received at the Kuching Mail Centre is getting less compared to the past.

“Now, the mail centre here receives an average of 230,000 mails a day, but there is an increase in e-commerce transactions here, as the centre is handling an average of 30,000 transactions per day,” he said.

Some of Pos Malaysia’s e-commerce networks are Pos Laju EziBox (parcel locker service), Pos Laju Prepaid EziDrop (drop-off facility), Pos Laju EziDrive-Thru and Pos Laju Kiosks.