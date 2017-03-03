RAM Ratings wins Malaysia’s vote

KUCHING: RAM Ratings was voted Rating Agency of the Year, Malaysia by The Asset, a publication on Asian financial markets that presented its Triple A Rating Agency of the Year awards in Hong Kong yesterday.

This is the second consecutive year that RAM Ratings has been honoured as Rating Agency of the Year, Malaysia by The Asset.

“We are happy to once again be recognised by The Asset as Rating Agency of the Year, Malaysia.

“This follows our recent award as Best Islamic Rating Agency 2016 by Islamic Finance News.

“Both these awards can be attributed to RAM Ratings’ analytical talent and our extensive coverage of leading corporates, banks and infrastructure projects,” highlighted Foo Su Yin, CEO of RAM Ratings.

RAM Ratings was identified for this award based on several criteria set by The Asset, such as transparency of rating methodologies, number of ratings conducted during the year, default and stability rates as well as default-recognition policy, surveillance process, investor outreach and education, and the number and types of industry papers published.