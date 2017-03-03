RM55 mln to supply electricity to 26 Keningau villages

KENINGAU: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said the Barisan Nasional (BN) government allocated RM55 million for Rural Electricity Supply Project (BELB) in Pensiangan parliamentary area.

He said this project would benefit more than 5,000 people at 26 villages in Sook, Pensiangan, Nabawan and Sapulut.

“This electricity supply will provide a good chance for the development of industries and job opportunity to the villagers,” he said when opening the Rural Electricity Supply Project (BELB) at Kampong Kahaba in Mukim Dalit Sook here yesterday.

He said the government through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry would also continue supplying basic amenities such as electricity to rural folk.

In this connection, he said Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), the agency responsible, had played an important role to assist in the implementation of the projects.

“I hope the facilities provided will be of great benefit to the people to improve their quality of life and socio-economic status in this area,” said Kurup, who is also Pensiangan member of parliament.

He therefore called on the people in Pensiangan to continue supporting the government’s efforts in providing comfort to the rural folk.

“I see that the people in Mukim Dalit have asphalt roads and they will soon enjoy clean water and a secondary school.

“With the people’s continued support, the government would fulfil their demand for projects,” he said.

Kurup also urged villages that have yet to get electricity supply to be patient as the government would strive to provide the facility in stages.

Earlier in his speech, SESB Main Project general manager, John Gomez said SESB could realize the dream of the villagers in Mukim Dalit to enjoy 24-hour electricity supply early this year.

He said this dream would be realized with the help of the federal government through the BELB.

“These basic facilities are also be enjoyed by more than 300 villagers from villages such as Melosok, Kahaba, Dalit Gana, Punggol, Dalit Laut, Inandung and Kalampun.

“For the record, the villagers rely on a generator set for electricity which is costly,” he said.

John said SESB would continue to cooperate with the government in order to increase generation of electricity supply in the rural areas in this State.

In addition, he said, SESB would continue to play an important role to help develop the country and Sabah’s economy in particular.

“The implementation of this project involves a systematic generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. So far, 95 per cent of access to electricity in the rural areas in the State has been met.

“SESB is also concerned about problems and constraints of installation costs faced by rural residents and SESB has provided an easy payment through the Electrical Wiring Installation Installment Payment Scheme (ARWS),” he said.

Through this scheme, he said, consumers would be charged installation costs at RM14.20 for first six months and at RM14.16 thereafter over a period of 36 monthly installments.

John said under this scheme, consumers who could not afford no longer had to wait for long to get electricity supply and connection would be made within two working days after the payment of a security deposit and a letter of agreement signed by the applicant.

According to him, in order to expedite the application of the villagers involved, SESB had opened special mobile counters to facilitate the villagers’ applications.