Teacher charged with hurting Year Three student

PETALING JAYA: A Mathematics teacher was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with causing hurt on a Year Three student of a national school here last year.

Siti Noorhidayani Mohd Salamun, 27, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to her before Magistrate Datin Fadzlin Suraya Mohd Suah.

The woman, who has a seven-month-old child, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt on the nine-year-old female student in a classroom at the school at 8.10 am on June 16, 2016.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal code, provides an imprisonment for up to a year, or fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Natasha Chin Le Jy, offered bail of RM1,500 with one surety.

However, Siti Noorhidayani, represented by lawyer Mohd Fadhly Yaacob, requested for a lower bail on grounds that she had served as a teacher for three years.

The court then set bail at RM1,500 in one surety and fixed April 7 for mention. – Bernama

