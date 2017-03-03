‘Technical error in reappearance of Act 355 motion in order papers’

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that there was a technical error in the reappearance of the motion to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) in the tentative copy of the Dewan Rakyat Order Paper for March 7.

She said the motion was an old version of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s motion and that the Dewan Rakyat secretary Datuk Roosme Hamzah had told her that it was due to unintentional technical error.

“I have also received a letter from the Dewan Rakyat secretary, in which she apologised for the error.

“The Parliament will replace the motion with the new motion as amended by Marang member of Parliament in the previous sitting on Nov 24, 2016, in the final Order Paper for Tuesday, March 7,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

On Wednesday, media reported on the reappearance of the older version of Abdul Hadi’s Private Member’s Bill proposed last October, which he had amended on Nov 24.

The amended motion seek to remove the legal limits on Syariah Courts’ sentencing powers and insert the punishment caps of 30 years’ jail, RM100,000 fine and 100 lashes as administered in line with Syariah Criminal Procedure.

The Syariah Courts’ maximum sentencing powers are currently limited to three years’ jail, RM5,000 fine and six strokes of the rotan.

The motion is expected to be explained in detail at the sitting on March 7. —Bernama