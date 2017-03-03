Latest News Sarawak 

Trans Borneo Expedition passes 800km marker as it heads to Sabah

Daryll Law, reporters@theborneopost.com
The delegates pose for a group photo as they embark on the road trip.

KUCHING: The B10 Trans Borneo Expedition has conquered approximately a distance of 800km as it travels from Bintulu to Lawas.

The journey covers Bintulu – Belaga – Miri – Brunei – Limbang and Lawas, with the delegates arriving in Lawas at 6pm today.

The expedition will cover some 1,189km as it makes its way from Belaga, Sarawak to Kundasang, Sabah using a fleet of 14 4×4 vehicles accompanied by two 40-tonne fuel tankers over the course of five days.

The expedition is aimed at creating awareness on the existence of the biodiesel programme in the state, as well as to promote the product to consumers at large.

Biodiesel is a blend of 10 per cent palm methyl ester (PME) and 90 perc ent conventional diesel.

