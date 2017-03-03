Two immigration officers sent to the gallows

KANGAR: Two Perlis Immigration officers were sentenced to death by the High Court here today for the murder of a Bangladeshi detainee three years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Abu Bakar Katar handed down the sentence on Mohd Aminuddin Mohd Yasin and Zuhairul Effendey Zulkafli, both aged 35, after finding them guilty of the charge.

The two men were charged with murdering illegal immigrant Abu Bakar Siddiqe, 45, at the pantry of the Immigration office at the Home Ministry’s Complex here between 10 pm and 11 pm on Oct 29, 2014.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

In the judgment, Abu Bakar said the court found that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

He said the court had examined all the essence in the prosecution’s case, as well as considered the defence in depth.

“The prosecution had succeeded in establishing the case, which carries the mandatory death sentence (upon conviction), and all evidence by the defence was merely a denial,” he added.

On Oct 1, 2015, the Kangar High Court had acquitted Mohd Aminuddin and Zuhairul Effendey on the charge without calling for their defence, and following an appeal by the prosecution, the Court of Appeal ordered the two men to enter their defence on the charge.

According to the facts of the case, Abu Bakar complained of gastric and requested for medicine. He was then brought out of the lockup to the pantry by Mohd Aminuddin and Zuhairul Effendey, where based on a CCTV footage, the two Immigration officers were holding long wooden sticks.

After returning to the lockup cell, the detainee told his cellmate that he was beaten by the Immigration officers and showed the bruises. There was no sign of injury on the victim when he went to the pantry.

When Abu Bakar’s condition worsened, he was taken to a hospital for treatment and died on Nov 4, 2014.

A post-mortem conducted on the body found that he died due to “multiple blunt force trauma due to soft tissue injuries””.

Deputy public prosecutor Badius Zaman Ahmad prosecuted, while Mohd Aminuddin and Zuhairul Effendey were represented by lawyer Rahamatullah Baharudeen. – Bernama