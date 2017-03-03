Warisan garners strong support in Silam

LAHAD DATU: Parti Warisan Sabah coordinating chairman in Silam, Dato Mohamaddin Ketapi, said the party is receiving strong support from people in the Silam parliamentary constituency.

Mohamaddin said at a press conference yesterday that 10,000 membership forms had been distributed in Lahad Datu, Tungku and Segama and they expected some 6,000 individuals would register as members during the ‘Jelajah Parti Warisan Sabah’ programme on March 4.

He said Warisan had become the choice of individuals who are disenchanted with the current government and want a government with better, transparent and effective administration.

“We are confident that Warisan will be able to win the Silam parliamentary seat as the people here regardless of the different races have expressed strong support for the party and its leaders,” he said.

According to Mohamaddin, Warisan would focus on development of this district, especially the rural areas. The party will also focus on solving the problems of the people, especially in the squatter settlements.

“We will reorganize the squatter settlements. We will see if the occupied land could be given out, and if so, we will give it to those who are eligible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamaddin said the party was taking a cautious approach before making a decision to cooperate with other opposition parties, adding that there is a need to see the overall situation and the sentiments of the people before making an important decision for the good of the people.

He also said that Warisan would put up local candidates for the election so that they can focus on development of their respective areas.