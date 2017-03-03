Warisan questions accusation made against Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah has questioned the accusation made by United Pasok Momogum Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) vice president, Marcus Mojigoh, against party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, that the latter had carried out several projects in Putatan without going through the State government, the elected representatives or even the district office.

Special officer to Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking, Christopher ‘Toguk’ Masudal, said he would appreciate if Mojigoh could provide full details of such projects in that district so he can verify whether his accusation hold water.

“Mojigoh had also claimed that these projects were given to the people from Semporna only. Is Mojigoh asserting/alleging that Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had practised cronyism during his (Shafie’s) tenure in office?” he asked.

Under the circumstances, Masudal said, the onus is now on Mojigoh to provide the names/description of the project recipients in Putatan to avoid his accusation being called ‘half-baked’ and for him to report the same to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Ideally, we would want him to make that disclosure publicly and not during his winding-up speech in Parliament or inside the Parliament lobby,” he added in a statement.

“As a matter of fact, Mojigoh should be thankful to Datuk Seri Shafie for his personal initiative to develop Putatan quietly considering that Yahya Hussin had been demanding in the press for almost 10 years now for the construction of a fire station and a police headquarters despite him (Yahya) being the Deputy Chief Minister and have good relationship with the district officer,” he quipped.

“Mojigoh, despite being a member of the government as a parliamentarian, had last year pleaded for Sabah to get what it deserves.”

“I am puzzled on what he meant and wonder why ‘what Sabah deserves” has not been given to Sabah for so long and what he meant by what ‘Sabah deserves’,” he queried.

Masudal also said that the admission by Mojigoh that Darell Leiking and Junz Wong are indeed working hard to get the support from the people in the rural areas is appreciated.

“I appreciate the acknowledgment by Mojigoh over the effort by Leiking, Wong and the rest of the leaders in Warisan.

“However, he made a gross error in saying that both Leiking and Wong are being misused by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“In fact, Leiking and Junz along with Shafie consult each other all the time and work together as partners,” he said.