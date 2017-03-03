Woman jailed, fined for cheating in grass cutting project

KOTA KINABALU: A 46-year-old woman was sentenced to 18 months’ jail and fined RM5,000, in default, six months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for cheating over a grass cutting project.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie imposed the sentence on Jennefer Kouju after the latter pleaded guilty to cheating a construction company along Jalan Lintas here of the grass cutting project along Jalan Keliangau, Manggatal and inducing the company to pay her RM4,648.45.

The offence was committed between December 1, 2011 and June 30, 2012 and framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, or with a fine, and whipping, on conviction.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, counsel Rashidi Rashid who represented the accused, told the court that Jennefer was taking care of her family, while prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie @Stephanie Kupit requested for a deterrent sentence for the accused.

According to the facts of the case, on July 29, 2012, a complainant, who worked at the construction company, was informed that the grass cutting project at Jalan Keliangau in Manggatal had yet to be implemented.

The complainant looked into the matter and found that the contractor, who was in charge of the project, had claimed seven monthly payments from November and December 2011, and February until June 2012.

Further investigation revealed that Jennefer, who worked at the construction company, had used the name of her son to claim all the seven payments for the project, but the grass cutting work had never been done.