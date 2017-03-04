37 receive PPRT homes, 977 get BR1M in Kudat

KUDAT: Minister of Special Tasks Datuk Teo Chee Kang has disbursed the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) to 977 recipients in the district recently.

The Tanjong Kapor assemblyman also handed over mock keys to 37 individuals who were offered a home each under the Housing Project for the Hardcore Poor (PPRT).

Teo said the Barisan Nasional (BN) government had proved that it walks the talk by increasing BR1M from RM600 to RM1,200 as promised.

“This year, the BN government allocated RM6.8 billion for BR1M this year, which will benefit 1 million citizens nationwide,” he said.

He hoped that the BR1M recipients would spend the financial aid wisely to ease their household burden.

In a separate event, Teo handed out financial aid to 13 households who lost their homes in a recent fire at Kampung Nangaran.

Some 57 victims from 13 families were rendered homeless as the fire destroyed the longhouse they lived in.

The fire also took the life of a 28 year-old disabled man.

Teo said he would assist the victims in rebuilding their homes at a suitable location as well as approach the Welfare Department and other channels in providing help to the victims.

Also present were Kudat District Officer Sabdin Ibrahim and Tanjong Kapor Community Development Leader (PPM) Datuk Peter Chin.