Aid airlifted to flood victims in Telang Usan

LONG SOBENG, Baram: A total of 2,300 kg of relief items were distributed during a two-day operation to the people affected by flood in Telang Usan.

The aid delivery by a helicopter of the Air Unit of Fire and Rescue Department Miri started on Wednesday afternoon to Long Sobeng.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau led the operation with an officer from Miri Welfare Department and crew from the Air Unit of the Fire and Rescue Department Miri.

However, the operation was hampered by bad weatheron Wednesday but the flight resumed on Thursday.

“We managed to fly and distribute 950kg of relief items on Thursday morning to SK Long Sobeng which has 47 pupils and 17 teachers and non-academic staff, and 200 villagers who have run out of food since Wednesday,” Dennis told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The operation continued to Long Aton after that to distribute 700kg of relief assistance to the flood victims there.

In the afternoon, the second relief assistance of 650kg was sent to SK Long Sobeng and the villagers in Long Sobeng.

“Although the amount or value of the relief assistance might not be sufficient, please don’t make it a political issue. This is a humanitarian issue regardless of political affiliation. The government is concerned about the welfare and wellbeing of the people. No one is spared by this natural disaster…whether you are pro-government or not. The government has the people at heart and mind,” Dennis said.

Councillor Jarau Braim who witnessed the flood water rising said it was a like a tsunami and the people were caught by surprise.

“The water level rose so suddenly and in less than an hour the water level was at roof level. It even submerged a two-storey primary school building.

“The saddest thing is that just about a week earlier, many villagers were still harvesting their padi. Others have not even started.

“They just watched helplessly as the flood water swept away about 900 gunny sacks of newly harvested padi,” he added.

The rice crop still in the field was destroyed by the flood.