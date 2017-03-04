B10 biodiesel proven to have lower emisssions, available this year – Researcher

Dr Lau posing together with one of the vehicles participating in the expedition, using B10 biodiesel. Dr Lau (right) flashes a thumbs-up as he fills up with B10 biodiesel. Participants of the Trans Borneo Expedition pose for a group photo in Sipitang, Sabah.

KUNDASANG: Using B10 biodiesel could bring about significant environmental benefits including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, says Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) principal research officer Dr Harrison Lau Lik Nang.

According to Dr Lau, B10 biodiesel has undergone an intensive research and development process as part of an ongoing effort to improve the fuel.

As such, B10 biodiesel has been endorsed by comprehensive benchmarking by both domestic and international manufacturers such as the Japanese Automotive Manufacturers Association (JAMA).

“The fuel also adheres to international biodiesel blend standards,” he added while travelling as part of the B10 Trans Borneo Expedition today.

“All of this is backed by our research data, evaluations and problem-free field tests recorded by various models of commercial vehicles that are currently in operation in countries with the B10 or higher biodiesel mandates, such as Indonesia and Colombia.”

He added that in Malaysia, commercial logistics that are fueled by B10 biodiesel include Rapid KL, Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL), MPOB and many others.

“The use of biodiesel will also contribute towards meeting the nation’s commitment in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sulphur,” he said.

Lau reiterated that is also industrially, economically, commercially, and socially beneficial to the country to use the fuel in the long run.

“Although B10 biodiesel is currently unavailable at petrol stations, it is expected to be in the market this year,” he revealed.

The expedition serves as a testing platform to prove that B10 biodiesel is not only cleaner, but more beneficial and not detrimental in the long run, unlike what many believe.

The expedition was jointly organised by the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry (MPIC) and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB)

Lau explained that B10 biodiesel is made from 10 per cent palm methyl ester and 90 per cent petroleum diesel.

The expedition arrived at its final destination in Kundasang at 7.30pm today after a 12-hour journey from Lawas as it made its way to Sipitang, Sindumin, Tenom and finally Kundasang.

It has covered some 1,189km, travelling from Belaga to Miri, Brunei, Limbang, Lawas and to Kundasang, using a fleet of 14 4×4 vehicles and two 40-tonne fuel tankers over the course of five days.