B10 Trans-Borneo Expedition on its way

Nasrun is seen flagging Off of the B10 Biodiesel Trans Borneo Media Expedition on Thursday. The expedition includes two oil tankers and 15 passenger vehicles.

KUCHING: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities on Thursday launched the B10 Trans Borneo Expedition at the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) Research Station in Belaga, Sarawak to promote the use of B10 diesel.

Covering 1,000km through Sarawak, Brunei and Sabah, the expedition, which uses B10 diesel, is jointly organised by the ministry and the MPOB with the aim of raising public awareness and knowledge on the fuel.

The expedition, which will end in Kundasang, Sabah was launched by Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Datu Nasrun Datu Mansur.

Members of the media from Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia are also joining the expedition.

The B10 diesel is a blend of 10 per cent palm-based biodiesel and 90 per cent petroleum diesel.

“B10 diesel is an environmentally-friendly biofuel which is suitable for diesel-powered vehicles, even at low-temperature on highlands such as Kundasang.

“Biodiesel could improve diesel lubrication and raise cetane numbers which helps improve combustion of diesel engine,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Based on MPOB’s research on the use of B10 biodiesel since 2013, it has been found that B10 fulfills the qualifications of diesel and is safe to be used in all diesel vechicles without modification.

The quality of palm oil used in B10 also falls in with international qualifications namely EN14214 in Europe and ASTM D6751 in the United States.

Other countries such as Columbia and Indonesia have started implementing B10 and B20 biodiesel programmes without any technical glitches to date.

The programme is in line with the government’s aspiration and commitment to implement the B10 programme and reduce greenhouse gasses emission, as well as boost the use of environmentally-friendly fuel.