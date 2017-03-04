Catch versatile Norafizah at BPIEF 2017 launch March 11

Norafizah Busman

KUCHING: Petite yet armed with a powerful voice, 39-year-old Sarawakian Norafizah Busman has been singing from childhood, bringing the best of her talent in various genres of music including R&B, jazz, rock and roll, and country music.

Based in Kuching with experience in musical showbiz for the last 35 years, the talented and versatile performer will be performing during the launching ceremony of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017 to be held at Vivacity Megamall here on March 11.

Besides a solo album entitled ‘Semarak Rindu’ with NAR Record under her belt, she is also a part-time singer for Simfoni Orkestra Negeri Sarawak (Kementerian Pembangunan Sosial) and other local bands and has performed for several dinner shows and concerts in Sarawak.

While she has racked in a number of accolades in the entertainment industry, her most recent achievement includes the World Championship Of Performing Arts (Los Angeles, USA) winning 1 Gold Plaque – Champion of the World (Division Winner), 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze medals in 2012.

Norafizah is no stranger to performing for VIPs and has performed for official government functions including the National Gawai Open House in Miri, Ambang Merdeka, National Level in Kuching, Pentas Rakyat Mukah, Pesta Benak Sri Aman among many others.

She has also served as the vocal coach for Soulstar 2011 & 2012, Sarawak’s first reality show, as well as Spotlight Vol. 1, 2013.

For those who wish to know more about Norafizah and her experience in the entertainment industry and to know more about BPIEF, visit www.bpief.com.