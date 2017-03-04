Latest News Nation 

Ceiling price for fuel to be announced weekly from April

Road users rushed to one of petrol stations yesterday to get fuel supply.

Road users rushing to a petrol station to refuel at the end of the month has become a regular sight lately. File Photo

LARUT: The ceiling price for fuel will be announced weekly from next month, said Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin.

He said the imposition of the ceiling price will likely be announced on the Monday or Saturday for the week compared to the present, which is once a month, and enable consumers to know the current prices, while avoiding confusion.

“The government is determining the fuel price to avoid it exceeding the correct market price.

“In reality, what Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and I are doing, is to ensure the people know what had been determined by the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia.

“It is up to the petrol station retailers to work with the association and ensure no one is left out of the concept we want to put in place,” he added.

Hamzah, who is the Larut Member of Parliament told reporters this here today after officiating the Parent-Teachers Association Meeting of Sekolah Kebangsaan Bagan Bharu.

Elaborating further, Hamzah said a notice highlighting the ceiling price for fuel will be placed at all petrol stations throughout the country to enable consumers to know if it had been raised or lowered.

Asked about the request by the Perak Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) to the government to not undertake a ceiling price mechanism, Hamzah said his ministry had a discussion on the matter yesterday.

“They requested a number of additions to the aspect of margin(commission) which had been given to them to date.

“The government will consider what they have requested in making a decision on whether we agree or otherwise,” he added. – Bernama

