Check your facts before speaking

Fatimah clarifies rejection of teacher’s application, puzzled why Chong creates issue out of the case

KUCHING: Make it a point to approach the right government agency if you have doubts about certain issues instead of making allegations against the government.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, gave this message when clarifying an online report headlined ‘Why is the Sarawak Islamic Department filtering non-Muslim teachers?’

On Thursday, state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen was reported to have urged Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg to explain why Jais had to filter and approve applications from non-Muslims who wished to become teachers.

In the report, Chong said Wong Wang Yuen, who wanted to become a maths teacher, had her wish dashed after Jais rejected her application a month ago.

According to Chong, the applicant had a master’s degree in arithmetic preparation from Sultan Idris Education University. She graduated in 2013.

“On the case raised by state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, the applicant applied for a job advertised by Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (Jais), and as such her application had to be vetted by Jais.

“It was Jais that put up the job vacancies and of course the agency will do the vetting. What Jais advertised is a specialised job whereby the applicant, if successful, will be taken by Jais and not to be posted as a teacher elsewhere.

“The application was rejected because the applicant is not suitable for the post. It is about job matching and has nothing to do with race,” said Fatimah.

However, she regretted that some quarters with ill intentions had misunderstood the issue and capitalised on it, an act she feared would create racial tension.

She assured the press that Jais had done a background check on the application and confirmed that the applicant did not meet what the department required.

“We are puzzled by Chong’s allegation because everything is clearly stated on the website,” she said, adding the government would not want to see job mismatch either.

According to Jais, the post advertised received 4,438 applications from Jan 12 to 27.

The department also made it clear that it was recruiting only two persons.

“The moral of the story is, there is an explanation to every question. Approach the right agency for an answer and do not make non-issue into a racial issue. This is unhealthy for our multi-racial and multi-religious society.”

She said Chong should have come to her for an explanation rather than going to the press to fuel suspicion against the government.

“If there is any problem, let us know so that we can get to the root of the problem. We can explain. We hope Chong will be more careful when issuing statement like this.

“He (Chong) is either confused or he did it on purpose, or that he is just ignorant. Our doors are always open; anyone can call us for clarification.”

Fatimah said Chong’s allegations against the government would mislead the community, particularly those who had no clue about the difference between e-recruitment and Jobs Malaysia.

“You have to be careful with what you say. Do not create uncertainty and ill feelings among our people.”

Fatimah also explained that e-recruitment was meant for the state civil service while individuals who wanted to become teachers had to apply through Jobs Malaysia or Education Service Commission (SPP).

She said this was due to the fact that ‘education falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government’.

The recruitment of teachers did not fall under the state list and hence applicants should not apply via e-recruitment, she said.

To a question, Fatimah said it would take about five years for an applicant, an SPM holder, to go through the necessary process including sitting for two tests and training at Teacher’s Training Institute (IPG) before being appointed as a teacher.

She however said that applicants must first apply for the job via Jobs Malaysia.

According to her, the two tests were qualifying test and psychometric test. The psychometric test assessed the attitude and values of the applicants wanting to be a teacher.