Duo held over stolen belian wood

TAWAU: Police detained two male foreigners and seized three pieces of ‘belian’ wood on Thursday.

District police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the two men aged 30 to 40-years-old were detained after police acted on information following a report made on the same day that three ‘belian’ wood worth between RM300-RM500 a piece were found missing at about 3.30pm at Mile 6.5 Apas Road.

He said a team of police carrying out an Integrated Operation raided and detained the two suspects who were inside a Nissan lorry with three pieces of the suspected stolen ‘belian’ wood tied behind the lorry.

Fadil said the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft which provides seven years’ jail, a fine or both and liable to whipping for thesecond offense.