Sabah 

Duo held over stolen belian wood

The three pieces of 'belian' wood on the lorry.


The three pieces of ‘belian’ wood on the lorry.

TAWAU: Police detained two male foreigners and seized three pieces of ‘belian’ wood on Thursday.

District police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the two men aged 30 to 40-years-old were detained after police acted on information following a report made on the same day that three ‘belian’ wood worth between RM300-RM500 a piece were found missing at about 3.30pm at Mile 6.5 Apas Road.

He said a team of police carrying out an Integrated Operation raided and detained the two suspects who were inside a Nissan lorry with three pieces of the suspected stolen ‘belian’ wood tied behind the lorry.

Fadil said the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft which provides seven years’ jail, a fine or both and liable to whipping for thesecond offense.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of