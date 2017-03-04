Harvest Queen pageant going back to basics

KOTA KINABALU: The state-level Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan this year is emphasizing on the participants’ ability to speak their mother tongue and appreciate their own culture.

The chairperson of the harvest pageant committee, Joanna Datuk Kitingan said it was the continuity of last year’s theme ‘Embrace your culture, speak your mother tongue”.

In the past few years, the Harvest Festival pageant has covered the physical appearances of the Unduk Ngadau from the gong hair to the back to basic traditional costumes.

Joanna, who is also the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) women council chairperson, said the committee would bring it to a new level every year, with the classic hairdo and back to basic traditional costumes.

“We want the contestants to wear their own traditional costumes according to the district they are representing.

“You will find many interesting aspects of your traditional costumes if you ask the elderly people about your heritage.

“Each pattern has a meaning to it. Like the Tambunan costume, the stars or ‘rinombituon’ stitched on it because that is where they get the inspiration, by looking at the stars at night and the environment around them.

“These are our cultural heritage. We can learn from our elders through our oral history and traditions,” she said during the briefing for the district Unduk Ngadau coordinators at JKR Office in Sembulan, here.

Joanna said some of the costumes had evolved over the years with so many blinks (shining) stitched on the traditional costumes that the beauty of the Unduk Ngadau is overshadowed.

Last year’s Unduk Ngadu winner Sherry Anne Laujang wore the Penampang’s back to basic traditional wear and though it was simple black and original handmade siling (gold trimmings), with the full tangkong (hip belt) and himpogot (silver belt), it certainly brought out the beauty of the Unduk Ngadau.

Joanna said Sherry won not only because of her traditional costume but she could speak her mother tongue.

“We are asking all the district coordinators to hold speaking sessions on the mother tongue in a fun and enjoyable way, such as learning ingredients during cooking classes. It is important because the question and answer can be based on this. Most of the question and answer will be in their mother tongue at the State level.

“To be multilingual is good. We are fortunate to be able to speak at least three languages in our family in Sabah. This is our cultural heritage,” she concluded.

The committee members of the State-level Unduk Ngadau 2017 are Joanna Kitingan (chairperson), Sairah Indan (deputy chairperson), Philomena Engsun (tresurer), Angeline Boilis (secretary), Amelia Yagot (assistant secretary cum media relation), Theresa Molidu (food and beverages), Flacian Majail (marketing, welfare and chaperone), Walter Misir (event manager), Martin Buguk (make-up and hairdo) and Frolyn Peter Pansi (prizes and sponsorship).

The district-level Unduk Ngadau, normally held in every district starting from May 1 and all the winners in district level, will be contesting at the finale on May 31 at the Hongkod Koisaan, along Jalan Penampang.