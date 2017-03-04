HSL secures RM333 million wastewater treatment plant project in Miri

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL) has secured a contract worth approximately RM333.07 million. HSL told Bursa Malaysia yesterday that it received a Letter of Acceptance from for the development of Phase 1 of wastewater treatment plant and sewer networks projects in Miri.

The scope of works for HSL includes earthworks, construction and commissioning of the wastewater treatment plant, sewer networks, intermediate pump station including associated works and property connections.

The contract period for the project is for 48 months starting from March 30.

HSL believed income contribution from the contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the group as the project progresses during the contract period.