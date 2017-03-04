Business 

HSL secures RM333 million wastewater treatment plant project in Miri

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL) has secured a contract worth approximately RM333.07 million.  HSL told Bursa Malaysia yesterday that it received a Letter of Acceptance from  for the development of Phase 1 of wastewater treatment plant and sewer networks projects in Miri.

The scope of works for HSL includes earthworks, construction and commissioning of the wastewater treatment plant, sewer networks, intermediate pump station including associated works and property connections.

The contract period for the project is for 48 months starting from March 30.

HSL believed income contribution from the contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the group as the project progresses during the contract period.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of