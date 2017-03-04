Indonesian ordered to enter defence over wife’s murder

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court here ordered an Indonesian man to enter his defence on a charge of killing his wife.

Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad made the order on Agus Sudin, 38, after she ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused.

The accused, who was represented by counsel Chua Kuan E, was alleged to have murdered his spouse aged 42, at an unpaved roadside near a workers quarters in Sook, Keningau on May 5, 2015.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, is punishable by the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The court fixed March 7 for the accused to enter his defence.

Deputy public prosecutor Gan Peng Kun prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the High Court yesterday substituted the jail sentence of a man from 30 years to 20 years’ jail for causing the death of another man.

Justice Nurchaya Hj Arshad allowed an appeal by Byron Tropico Senina who appealed to have his sentence varied.

On January 26, the lower court had sentenced the appellant to 30 years in jail for committing culpable homicide not amounting to the murder of Zulepie Salim, 19, at a site at Kampung Kindo,Tuaran on April 12, 2016.

The appellant, who was represented by counsel Hamid Ismail, was convicted under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail of 30 years and a fine, upon conviction.

In a separate case, the same court affirmed the sentence of Chia Hon Ping for keeping stolen items.

The subordinate court had on May 12, 2016 sentenced Chia to 16 months’ jail for keeping stolen properties, namely two units of pole rollers, two pairs of shoes, a basket and a cooler box at a house at Taman Land Breeze here on April 20, 2016.

The offence, under Section 411 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to five years and a fine, upon conviction.