Ministry has fully cooperated in MACC probe – Ramlee

SEMPORNA: The Sabah Finance Ministry (MOF) has provided full cooperation in an investigation involving the director and deputy director of the State Water Department, said Datuk Ramlee Marahaban.

The Assistant Finance Minister said full cooperation had been given by the ministry to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said companies that had any connection with the scandal had been called and investigated, while more than 200 witnesses had testified.

Two individuals were charged, and the case is still under investigation.

Ramlee said the handover of tender or appointments of any company in relation to the water projects were given according to procedures.

“The appointment of the company for the tender was based on the credibility and efficiency of the company. There is no issue that the tender was only given to a particular company.

“I am sure that there are no discrepancies or irregularities about the deals,” said Ramlee, in response to a letter by Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Junz Wong who had asked the MACC to investigate seven companies for six water concessionaires in Sabah.

Ramlee said explanations had been given on the water deals issue during the State Assembly Sitting on November 19 last year, but the opposition was still questioning the matter.

He said the opposition should wait for the investigation and prosecution of the case before making any statement.

Ramlee, who is also the State Umno deputy information chief, considered the matter as an attempt to undermine the credibility of the current government and Barisan Nasional leaders

He said this was among the opposition’s agenda to gain support from the people by launching a ‘political attack’ against BN.

Ramlee said if his intention was to seek the truth or fight for the people, he should question the projects undertaken by Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Mohd Shafie Apdal while he was the Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKLW).

He said there were several projects which could be examples on leakages carried out by Shafie, including the water project in Pulau Gaya, which is not functioning, and funds had been reported missing.

He said the water projects at Sungai Intan, Semporna worth RM48 million and Balung, also the Solar Electric Supply on seven islands in Semporna worth RM94 million, had not been implemented properly.

He also said the pipe replacement project in Tongod where pipes were not replaced, paved roads that should be built in villages but were built in plantations instead, and several other projects that had failed to bring benefits to the people and wasted the people’s money.

He added that MACC should investigate the projects carried out by KKLW to find if the projects were implemented without abusing power or funds.